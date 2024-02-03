Water Board to expedite ORR P-II works in Hyderabad for summer

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials have received instructions to expedite the completion of water reservoirs in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-2 project to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the upcoming summer.

The ambitious ORR-2 project is aimed at providing sufficient drinking water to a huge population, including 3.6 lakh families and 25 lakh residents. It encompasses 18 municipalities, seven municipal corporations, 28 gram panchayats, and various gated communities and colonies situated beyond the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the HMWS&SB service area.

HMWS&SB managing director C Sudarshan Reddy, along with officials, on Friday inspected reservoirs under the ORR Project-2 of Package-2 in the Rajendranagar constituency. The areas covered included Kismatpur, Manchirevula, Gandhamguda, Brindavan Colony, Errakunta Abhyudaya Nagar and Gandipet.

Sudarshan Reddy inspected the inlets and outlets of the reservoirs, enquiring about distribution lines and areas set to benefit from the new infrastructure. He urged officials to expedite the remaining distribution lines and associated tasks to ensure 100% water supply during the summer.

The HMWS&SB managing director also stressed the installation of signboards containing reservoir details and slogans promoting water-saving measures.

Sudarshan Reddy also visited the Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir, where he examined the flood gates to ensure their proper functioning.