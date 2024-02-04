For six decades, Vemulawada temple has been paying tribute to Tyagaraja Swamy

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Considered the greatest proponent of Carnatic music, saint-composer Tyagaraja Swamy is known for thousands of devotional compositions, especially in Telugu. For the last five days, the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada was the conduit of spiritual reverie during the five-day Sri Tyagaraja Swamy Thyagaraja Utsavalu, which concluded on Saturday.

Part of the ‘Trinity of Carnatic Music’, Tyagaraja Swamy (born: Kakarla Tyagabrahmam in modern-day Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu) was born in a Brahmin family. Considered a prodigy in his childhood, he is believed learnt the veena from his maternal grandfather. He took to the ascetic way in the latter part of his life.

The late Sambaiah Shastri, influenced by his experience at the Tyagaraja Swamy Thyagaraja Utsavalu in Tiruvaiyur in 1951, has been instrumental in organising the programme in Vemulawada ever since. Drawing inspiration from Sambaiah Shastri, the temple authorities have consistently hosted the festival since 1961.