Former V-P Naidu praises Advani’s legacy

HYDERABAD: Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters as BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani’s name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna on Saturday. Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu described Advani as “our mentor,” and recalled his contributions to the nation.

“Shri Advani’s statesmanlike leadership, his contribution as an outstanding parliamentarian, the grace he brought to all positions he held, his role as a senior ideologue, his commitment to value-based politics, remain imprinted in public memory,” Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy posted on X, “Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Lal Krishna Advani, former Union Home Minister, BJP leader, statesman, impeccable patriot who dedicated his life to public service, on the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award. His public life, which lasted for decades following the values of transparency and integrity, is exemplary.”

Speaking to a news agency, BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, “It is good that the Ram Mandir has finally been constructed, and Advani ji has been conferred the Bharat Ratna. It marks the fulfilment of the BJP’s agenda. Congratulations to honourable Advani ji on receiving the Bharat Ratna.”