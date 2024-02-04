Telangana Deputy CM’s wife Nandini Mallu stakes claim to Khammam Lok Sabha seat

HYDERABAD: The submission of applications for Congress tickets to contest in the upcoming general elections took an interesting turn with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandhini applying for Khammam Lok Sabha seat at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

She had recently expressed her dismay over the Congress high command for not preferring her husband for the post of chief minister.

In a show of strength, the deputy chief minister’s wife arrived at Gandhi Bhavan from Khammam in a huge convoy of vehicles and submitted her application form.

Khammam Lok Sabha seat has become the most-sought-after segment. Family members of all three ministers from the district are eyeing the ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

The leaders are applying for the ticket, knowing fully well that the TPCC had passed a resolution requesting Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana either from the Khammam Lok Sabha segment or from a Rajya Sabha seat.

Those who are applying for the Congress ticket for Khammam have requested the party to consider their applications in the event of Sonia Gandhi declining the request to contest.