Telangana High Court refuses to stay hit-and-run case probe involving Bodhan MLA

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has rejected the plea to stay the investigation into the Begumpet hit-and-run case, which occurred on December 24, 2023. The case involves former Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakil whose BMW car caused damage to the road divider at Praja Bhavan.

The court was hearing a criminal petition filed by the ex-MLA and five other accused in the case. According to Panjagutta police, an FIR was registered, stating that Sahil, the 19-year-old son of the former MLA, was driving the car during the incident. Shakil sought the assistance of certain police officers in Nizamabad and Panjagutta to replace Sahil with one Abdul Asif. Asif then surrendered to the police, falsely claiming responsibility for the accident. Subsequently, upon discovering the facts, the police named the former MLA, his son, and their associates as accused in the case.