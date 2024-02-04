'Telangana's debt-to-GSDP ratio is around 50 per cent'

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is likely to go in for a vote on account this Budget session, which will most likely begin this week. The Budget preparation exercise has been underway with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka holding department-wise meetings and brainstorming with officials.

In this regard, on Saturday, a team comprising senior economist and former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, chairman of the party’s professionals’ wing and data analytics department Praveen Chakravarty, and former CBDT member Arbind Modi held a nearly three-hour-long discussion with Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka. They discussed ways to mobilise resources and revive growth so that the government can put the economy back on track and implement the six guarantees.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Chakravarty said they were surprised to find that the finances of a rich state like Telangana were in doldrums and added: “The state’s debt-to-GSDP ratio is around 50%. It is shocking that the situation is worse than even Bihar, whose debt-to-GSDP ratio is around 22%.”