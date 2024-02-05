Act against firm selling spurious maize seeds: Telangana farmers

KHAMMAM: Many farmers in Konijerla and Wyra mandals are calling upon the government to address the issue of a seed-supplying company distributing spurious maize seeds, which has led to poor harvests. Farmers are demanding that the company provide compensation to offset their losses.

Several months ago, farmers in Wyra and Konijerla mandals cultivated maize crops across 500 acres with the intention of seed production.

Each farmer invested Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per acre, expecting a yield of 40 quintals per acre as assured by the company.

However, due to the poor quality of the seeds, the production did not exceed five quintals per acre.

Realising they had been deceived by the seed company, farmers approached the company for clarification but received no response.

Expressing his dismay, G Narayana, a farmer from Konijerla, said, “We borrowed money from private moneylenders and put it to our crops, only to be disheartened by the meagre production.”