BJP will retain power under Modi’s leadership: Tarun Chugh

KARIMNAGAR: BJP national general secretary and party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is initiating efforts to position the country as the third-largest economic power in the world. He presided over a Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana meeting held in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Later speaking to the media, Chugh emphasised the BJP government’s commitment to development. He commended Modi’s vision and the effective implementation of government policies.

Stating that the people have trust in the BJP-led government, he expressed confidence that the saffron party retain power under Modi’s leadership.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that the grand old party is no longer relevant in the country’s politics and the INDIA block, which comprises several parties, is in a ‘shattered’ state. Speaking specifically about Telangana, he said: “The corrupt rule of BRS has ended. But unfortunately another corrupt party (Congress) is presently ruling the state.”