BRS ready for a debate on irrigation issues in the Assembly: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS government never accepted to the proposal to hand over the common irrigation projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the pink party was ready for a debate on irrigation issues in the Assembly.

Addressing a BRS workers meeting in LB Nagar, Harish Rao recalled that it was his party that fought against the Pothireddypadu project taken up by the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“At that time, (Chief Minister) A Revanth Reddy was in the TDP and remained silent. But the BRS ministers resigned protesting against the attitude of Rajasekhara Reddy,” he said.

Harish Rao also said that though the Centre exerted pressure on the BRS government, it never agreed to hand over the projects to KRMB.

The BRS, in fact, insisted that the Krishna river waters be allocated equally (50:50) between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.