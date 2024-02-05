BRS ready for a debate on irrigation issues in the Assembly: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS government never accepted to the proposal to hand over the common irrigation projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the pink party was ready for a debate on irrigation issues in the Assembly.
Addressing a BRS workers meeting in LB Nagar, Harish Rao recalled that it was his party that fought against the Pothireddypadu project taken up by the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
“At that time, (Chief Minister) A Revanth Reddy was in the TDP and remained silent. But the BRS ministers resigned protesting against the attitude of Rajasekhara Reddy,” he said.
Harish Rao also said that though the Centre exerted pressure on the BRS government, it never agreed to hand over the projects to KRMB.
The BRS, in fact, insisted that the Krishna river waters be allocated equally (50:50) between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
He said that the AP Reorganisation Act, which Revanth Reddy referred to, was prepared by the Congress government at the Centre. The APRA Bill was prepared by Congress leaders S Jaipal Reddy and Jairam Ramesh, he pointed out. The BRS MLAs stalled the proceedings of the Assembly for 30 days against the construction of Pothireddypadu, he alleged.
“But the Revanth Reddy government within two months of coming to power handed over the projects to KRMB,” Harish Rao claimed.
Harish Rao also demanded that Revanth should implement the assurances given to the people ahead of the Assembly elections before seeking votes in the upcoming LS polls.
Meanwhile addressing party workers in Uppal, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the BRS would expose the Congress, if it fails to implement its assurances within 100 days.
He also objected to the language being used by Revanth against BRS leaders. Rama Rao exuded confidence that the people would support the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha and corporation elections.
Reacting to CM’s statement, former minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that Revanth launched an “counter attack” as the people oppose his decision to hand over the projects to KRMB.
He alleged that Revanth colluded with the Union government and handed over the projects. “The chief minister pledged the interests of Telangana to the Centre,” he claimed.