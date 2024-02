HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Sunday, has resolved to give a new face to Telangana — adopting “Jaya Jaya hey Telangana....”, a song penned by poet Ande Sri as the state song, changing the present state emblem, making suitable changes to the Telangana Talli statue and also replacing the ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ on the number plates of vehicles registered in the state.

During the four-hour-long meeting, the decision to start the Budget session of the state Legislature on February 8 was also taken. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the joint session of the Legislature.

Briefing the media later, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the Cabinet has decided to make suitable changes in the key symbols of the state to wipe out the ‘egoistic traces’. He said the new state symbol would be prepared in consultation with the people.

Additionally, the minister mentioned that the government would initiate a debate among people and decide on changes to the Telangana Talli statue.

Stating that the present symbols were reflecting only ‘raajarikam’, Srinivasa Reddy said the ‘dorala’ symbols would be changed. The new symbols would reflect the separate Telangana movement. He said the suggestions of intellectuals, poets and other sections would be taken before making changes to the symbols.