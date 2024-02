HYDERABAD: Hitting back at the BRS over comments on handing over the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had conspired to deny Telangana its rightful share of Krishna waters.

Addressing a press conference along with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Konda Surekha, he stated that KCR yielded himself to the commissions as part of an agreement with Jagan Mohan Reddy and didn’t attend the meeting convened by the Union government on August 5, 2020. “This absence resulted in him not opposing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, leading to Andhra Pradesh issuing tenders on August 10, 2020, for the lifting of 8 tmcft of water. KCR’s greed for money laid the foundation of the ‘Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scam’,” he said.

Revanth further alleged that the former chief minister was responsible for the development of projects along the Krishna river — such as Pothireddypadu, Rayalaseema and Muchumarri — undertaken by the AP government from 2004 to 2023.