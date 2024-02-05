NTPC Telangana Unit 2 attains full load capacity

KARIMNAGAR: NTPC Telangana Unit 2 has successfully attained its full load capacity of 800 MW. The Unit 2 thermal power project has been established as part of the AP Re-organisation Act 2014.

Describing the event as momentous, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) authorities said that the Telangana Unit 2 successfully attained its full load capacity of 800 MW at 9.20 pm on Saturday.

Kedar Ranjan Pandu, head of the project, Ramagundam & Telangana, along with Sanjib Kumar Saha, GM, (O&M) Telangana, GB Suresh, GM (Projects), Santosh Tiwari, GM (C&T), applauded the entire project and commissioning team for their dedication and hard work in reaching the much-awaited goal.

Buoyed by the success, the whole team is focusing on stabilisation activities and marching ahead towards trial operation of the unit, said the authorities in a press release here on Sunday.

Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) was taken up with a total power generation capacity of 1,600 MW (2x800 MW each) in the first phase and with a total planned capacity of 4,000 MW near Ramagundam village in Karimnagar district.

The first 800 MW first unit was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 October, 2023.