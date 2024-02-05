Telangana: CM announces Rs 25K pension for Padma awardees

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced a pension of Rs 25,000 to Padma award winners besides bestowing a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. He facilitated Padma award recipients including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and popular film actor Chiranjeevi at Shilpakala Vedika here on Sunday. The Chief Minister has lauded the contributions of various Padma awardees.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the state government considers the felicitation of Padma awardees a responsibility, beyond politics. He underscored the need for unity among the Telugu speaking people regardless of place of origin. He said that his government has started a noble tradition and wished that it would be continued.

“Dasari Kondappa comes from my district. It would be a burden for him to travel all the way to attend such a felicitation programme as well. Under these circumstances, my government has taken a decision to provide a pension of Rs 25,000 every month,” Revanth said. He said that such a move would help in protecting Telugu language, and Telugu traditions and customs. He wished that Venkaiah Naidu may be reached to the level of President of India.