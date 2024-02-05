Telangana: Committee on Dharani to meet field-level officials

HYDERABAD: The expert committee appointed by the state government to look into issues related to Dharani portal — the integrated land records management system — is likely to interact with the field-level officials to take stock of the ground situation to understand the realtime problems.

The committee has already held a series of meetings with various departments and district collectors. According to sources, the expert committee, comprising senior Congress leader Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, Revenue department official Lachi Reddy and others, is likely to visit Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Khammam districts during this week.

During their field visits, the committee members will be go through land records, including pahani and maps, and check whether there were any gaps in actual land details and those mentioned in online records. They would also be studying the procedures of application of Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act, registration for agriculture and other categories of lands.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the Endowments department, the expert committee is learned to have suggested geo-tagging the endowment land parcels and to keep a tab on the status quo of the lands. The committee made these observations as they have identified a mismatch between the actual extent of endowment land and its virtual records.