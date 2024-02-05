Telangana: CS Rangarajan lauds TTD chairman for conducting Dharmika Sadas

HYDERABAD: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan lauded the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), under the chairmanship of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, for conducting the Dharmika sadas with over 60 pontiffs and spiritual gurus.

He further stressed on the need for inclusive activities for people belonging to marginalised sections in order to prevent them from swaying in the wrong direction and falling prey to religious conversions.

The priest cited an instance from the Munivahana Utsavam in 2018 where he had carried a Dalit on his shoulders in Jiyaguda to demonstrate that Sanatana Dharma does not discriminate against anyone. This incident received a lot of positive responses from devotees, he added.

The priest said that the Ahobila Mutt is spearheading the move in involving Chenchus as Narasimha Dasas and during the Paruvetta Utsavam, the deity of Ahobilam - Sri Prahlada Varada - travels to 44 villages in a palanquin and spends time in the most backward areas in Ahobilam.