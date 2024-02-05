Telangana: Govt initiates plan to strengthen water supply in urban local bodies

HYDERABAD: As part of the water supply service improvement plan and strengthening of underground sewerage system in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state, the government has initiated the process to strengthen the water supply system and required infrastructure in as many as 98 ULBs and sewerage projects in nine major ULBs covering three packages at an estimated cost of around Rs 3,516.64 crore.

The Water Supply and Sewerage Project will comprise of works of components like construction of elevated level service surface reservoir (ELSRs), ground level service surface reservoir (GLSRs), over head service reservoirs (OHSRs), ground level balancing reservoir (GLBRs), elevated ground level balancing reservoir (ELBRs), sumps, pump houses, pump sets, treatment plants, among others. These works would be taken through Telangana Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department for which it invited bids. The period of completion is about two years and the defect liability period will be for five years.

These projects will be taken up in three phases. Package-I costing Rs 1,110.55 crore covers supply projects in 30 ULBs and three sewerage projects. Package-II will cover cover water supply projects in 26 ULBs and four sewerage projects with an estimated cost of Rs 1,135.32 crore and Package-III costing Rs 1,270.59 crore will cover water supply projects in 42 ULBs and two sewerage projects. It will be taken up under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, which aims to provide every household with access to a tap with a guaranteed supply of water and a sewer connection.

The officials said that under AMRUT 2.0 every household has to be covered with tap connection and hence the coverage benchmark is 100 percent. The sub-benchmarks consists of house service connections, coverage of distribution network, there should be adequacy of storage capacity in the form of ELSRs, GLSRs as per Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) guidelines and adequacy of trunk mains and feeder mains.

The selected agencies will also be responsible for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the water supply scheme of the ULB consisting of existing and newly augmented infrastructure, for a period of five years Defect Liability Period (DLP) from the date of commissioning of the project.