Telangana: Govt issues order transforming Asifabad town into municipality

ADILABAD: The state government issued a GO announcing the conversion of Asifabad district headquarters from a gram panchayat into a municipality. The GO detailed the merger of Jhankapur and Godavelly gram panchayats, forming the new Asifabad municipality with 20 municipal wards. Additionally, it mentioned the appointment of the Kagaznagar municipal commissioner as the interim municipal commissioner for Asifabad.

In 2016, the erstwhile Adilabad district was divided into four districts: Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumrambheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts. Since then, Asifabad stood as the sole district headquarter to operate as a gram panchayat.

The gram panchayat was predominantly tribal-dominated, and the realisation of its status as a municipality fulfilled the aspirations of the people.

Former chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao had initially announced that the gram panchayat would be converted into a municipality, however, it faced delays due to various reasons.

Subsequently, the Congress-led state government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, released the Government Order dated February 2, appointing a commissioner tasked with overseeing the transition and compiling asset details of the gram panchayat.