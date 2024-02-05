Telangana: Ryots demand change in Amaravati-Nagpur NH alignment

KHAMMAM: Farmers and other landowners in and around the city are urging ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao to change the alignment of the four-lane greenfield highway from Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh to Nagpur in Maharastra via Khammam.
As per the proposal, the highway is supposed to pass through Khammam Urban, Raghunadhapalem, Konijerla, Chintakani, Madhira and Errupalem mandals. Officials have begun the land acquisition process for its construction. As many as 1,200 people are set to lose their lands if the authorities go ahead with the present plan, said farmers.
They suggested that the NH be diverted 20 km away from the city to minimise losses for the farmers. Several landowners said many retired persons are among the ones who will lose their plots. “We invested our entire life savings into the lands here. We will lose everything, including our hard-earned money if the government goes forward with the plan,” he added.
N Sivaram, a plot owner, said, “We purchased these plots long ago, and now, with the surge in prices, NH officials are unable to align them with current market rates.”
M. Ramana Reddy, a farmer from Raghunadhapalem mandal, said, “Land prices have skyrocketed, ranging from `1 crore to `6 crore per acre. However, officials are not adjusting compensation accordingly. This disproportionately affects small and marginal farmers who find themselves with limited alternatives.”
K Naveen Reddy, a resident of Raghunadhapalem, said, “We urge the NH officials to adhere to the original alignment while constructing the road, safeguarding fertile lands from loss. Currently, the offered compensation stands at Rs 25 lakhs per acre, far below the market value of Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore.”
12K people to lose land
As many as 1,200 people are set to lose their lands if the authorities go ahead with the present plan, said farmers.