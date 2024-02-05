Telangana: Ryots demand change in Amaravati-Nagpur NH alignment

KHAMMAM: Farmers and other landowners in and around the city are urging ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao to change the alignment of the four-lane greenfield highway from Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh to Nagpur in Maharastra via Khammam.

As per the proposal, the highway is supposed to pass through Khammam Urban, Raghunadhapalem, Konijerla, Chintakani, Madhira and Errupalem mandals. Officials have begun the land acquisition process for its construction. As many as 1,200 people are set to lose their lands if the authorities go ahead with the present plan, said farmers.

They suggested that the NH be diverted 20 km away from the city to minimise losses for the farmers. Several landowners said many retired persons are among the ones who will lose their plots. “We invested our entire life savings into the lands here. We will lose everything, including our hard-earned money if the government goes forward with the plan,” he added.

N Sivaram, a plot owner, said, “We purchased these plots long ago, and now, with the surge in prices, NH officials are unable to align them with current market rates.”