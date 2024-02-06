BRS Lok Sabha member Venkatesh Netha joins Congress

HYDERABAD: In a setback to opposition BRS in Telangana, the party's Lok Sabha member from Peddapalle (SC) B Venkatesh Netha joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Venkatesh Netha joined the grand old party in Delhi in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders, party sources said here.

After joining the party, Venkatesh Netha along with Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid a courtesy visit to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said.

Venkatesh Netha, a first-time MP, had served in the state excise department before taking the political plunge in 2018.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.