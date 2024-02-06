BRS spreading misinformation: Telangana minister

HYDERABAD: Accusing former minister T Harish Rao and other BRS leaders of spreading misinformation, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday categorically said that the Congress government will never hand over the projects of Telangana to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Addressing the media here, Uttam said that the Congress took over the reins of the state on December 7, 2023, and the state government never considered the proposal to hand over the projects to KRMB in the last 56 days.

He pointed out that the BRS, when it was in power, failed in the optimum utilisation of Krishna river waters and agreed to give a higher share of water to the sibling state of Andhra Pradesh.

Uttam said the then BRS government should have insisted on a larger share of Krishna waters for Telangana immediately after the formation of the state in 2014.

“River water sharing is decided based on catchment area, drought-prone area, population and cultivable area. However, injustice was done to Telangana in all these parameters as the KCR government agreed to give a larger share of Krishna river water to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.