Mahila Congress celebrates Telangana Cabinet decision on LPG, free power schemes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mahila Congress on Monday celebrated the decision of the state Cabinet to provide LPG cylinder refills at `500 to women as part of the Mahalakshmi scheme and up to 200 units of electricity free to households.

The women’s wing of the ruling party burst firecrackers and distributed sweets at the party’s state headquarters. Earlier, the activists of Mahila Congress used to stage demonstrations with the LPG cylinders to protest against the inflating gas, petrol and diesel prices.