Mahila Congress celebrates Telangana Cabinet decision on LPG, free power schemes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mahila Congress on Monday celebrated the decision of the state Cabinet to provide LPG cylinder refills at `500 to women as part of the Mahalakshmi scheme and up to 200 units of electricity free to households.
The women’s wing of the ruling party burst firecrackers and distributed sweets at the party’s state headquarters. Earlier, the activists of Mahila Congress used to stage demonstrations with the LPG cylinders to protest against the inflating gas, petrol and diesel prices.
However, this time they posed with the LPG cylinders to celebrate the government’s decision. Speaking to TNIE, the Telangana unit president of the Mahila Congress M Sunitha Rao said that the Congress government was focusing on empowering women. As part of it, it has given free buses to women and will be providing LPG cylinders at `500 and 200 units of electricity free.
She said that families particularly, from below the poverty line, would benefit to a great extent from these schemes. Sunitha also said that with the implementation of these schemes, BPL families can save their hard-earned money.