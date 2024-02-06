‘Neglected’ BRS workers vent their anger in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: BRS leaders faced embarrassment when a few party workers confronted them on why they had neglected them when the party was in power in the state.

They raised their voice against the leaders during the course of a preparatory meeting for the ensuing Parliament elections for the Karimagnar seat held here on Monday.

At a time when it appeared everything was going on fine in the meeting, Kamarapu Shyam, a party worker rose and asked the leaders how come they remembered the value of the party workers now after forgetting about them when the BRS was in power. The leaders who were on the dais included MLA Gangula Kamalakar, former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar, former MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao.