Reconstitute revising panel: HC to CBFC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court made slight modifications to the single judge orders concerning Telugu film Vyuham on Monday. The court directed the chairman of CBFC to reconstitute the revising committee, if not already done, and communicate its certification decision to the appellants by February 9, 2024.

The court agreed with the conclusions of the single judge, emphasising the right to freedom of expression in a democratic society governed by the rule of law. It also acknowledged the producer’s right under Article 19 of the Constitution, allowing the depiction of true incidents from a personal perspective.

The court’s decision follows an earlier verdict by Justice Surepalli Nanda, which found fault with the revising committee’s recommendation for the film’s certification.