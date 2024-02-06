South Central Railway records highest-ever freight loading

HYDERABAD : The South Central Railway (SCR) achieved 131.22 million tonnes (MTs) of originating freight loading during the month of January — the highest-ever recorded in any month.

The previous record was 12.517 MTs of originating loading achieved during May of 2023. Additionally, freight loading has witnessed a 7% growth in comparison to January of 2023.

The record performance in loading was reflected in the performance in earnings as well. The SCR earned Rs 1,296.73 crore in originating freight revenue during January, 2024, the highest-ever monthly earnings in the freight segment since its inception. The previous record was Rs 1,280.77 crore earned during December of 2022.

Coal, the major loading commodity of the zone, contributed the most with 6.497 MTs transported during the month, followed by cement loading at 3.278 MTs.

According to a release, SCR has been strengthening its freight traffic by implementing special measures. The zone has been moving in a proactive manner to streamline the supply of wagons and monitor the movement of freight trains, it added.