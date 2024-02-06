Take all-party delegation to Delhi: Former Telangana minister

HYDERABAD: Stating that interests of the state were more important than politics, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Monday asked the Congress government to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to seek justice for Telangana in river water sharing.
Speaking to reporters here, Harish called upon the Congress government to come forward to protect the interests of the state.
Alleging that the state government has handed over irrigation projects to KRMB, the Congress did injustice to Telangana during its rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. “The basis for the separate Telangana agitation was water share. The KCR government rectified the past mistakes of the Congress in river water sharing,” Harish said.
The BRS leader also objected to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments made on Sunday against KCR.
“KCR never handed over projects to KRMB in the last 10 years. However, the Congress government handed over the projects. This is a fact,” he said. As per the latest orders of the Union government, the state government officials had to take the permission of the CRPF to visit the irrigation projects.
In the recent KRMB meeting, the officials of Telangana said that they had to get the permission of the state government to hand over the powerhouses to the KRMB. It means that the other components of the irrigation projects were handed over to the KRMB, he pointed out.
Harish said that the TRS (now BRS) ministers came out of YS Rajasekhara Reddy government on July 4, 2005 after it issued a GO on September 13, 2005, for the construction of the Pothireddypadu project in AP.
KCR also raised objections over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme of the AP in the second Apex Council meeting, he said and added that he would disclose more details if the government allows a debate on the irrigation sector in the State Legislative Assembly.