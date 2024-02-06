Take all-party delegation to Delhi: Former Telangana minister

HYDERABAD: Stating that interests of the state were more important than politics, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Monday asked the Congress government to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to seek justice for Telangana in river water sharing.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish called upon the Congress government to come forward to protect the interests of the state.

Alleging that the state government has handed over irrigation projects to KRMB, the Congress did injustice to Telangana during its rule in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. “The basis for the separate Telangana agitation was water share. The KCR government rectified the past mistakes of the Congress in river water sharing,” Harish said.

The BRS leader also objected to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments made on Sunday against KCR.