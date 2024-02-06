Telangana: Alert passengers rescue missing 7-month-old boy

NIZAMBAD : A missing seven-month-old boy was reunited with his parents after passengers of a TSRTC bus grew suspicious upon seeing a woman carrying the child and stopped the bus at Kammarpally police station on Sunday night.

According to the police, a man named Gangaram, his wife, and their seven-month-old son were travelling from Degam to Bada Bheemgal village in Nizamabad district. They arrived in Armoor on a Nandipet-bound bus. While Gangaram went to search for another bus on a different platform, his wife assumed their child was with him. Later, they realised the child was missing and promptly informed TSRTC officials and the police. After examining CCTV footage, the police alerted nearby stations.

Meanwhile, a woman was seen carrying the child towards a Karimnagar-bound bus. Passengers handed over the woman and the child to the police. Sources said that upon being interrogated, the woman failed to provide satisfactory answers.

Shortly afterward, the woman and the child were taken to Armoor police station, where the boy was reunited with his parents. The police have initiated an investigation.

In a separate incident, a one-year-old child was reportedly kidnapped by unknown persons on Sunday night near the Nizamabad bypass road. The victim’s family members have filed a complaint at the Nizamabad Rural police station, and an investigation is underway.