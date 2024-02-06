Telangana: GWMC razes over 100 illegal structures

WARANGAL: As part of a crackdown against illegal structures by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), over 100 buildings have been demolished by city planning officials.

Authorities said the drive has been carried out with the help of Revenue Department and police officers for the last 15 days.

A total of 250 structures have been identified as having been constructed without permission from the Town Planning wing of the civic body.

The authorities have issued notices to the owners of identified illegal structures for the demolition, but they have not responded to the notices, said sources. GWMC City Planning Officer B Venkanna told TNIE that encroachers were not coming forward to hand over the occupied properties despite court orders and government notices.