Telangana High Court seeks govt stand on ‘no caste’, ‘no religion’ option

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued a notice to the state government, asking for its response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that urges the court to restrain authorities from seeking social identity information from individuals who are unwilling to disclose their religion and caste status in public records.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, granted three weeks to the government to file a counter affidavit in the matter. The PIL, filed in 2017 by DV Ramakrishna Rao and Saladi Clarence Krupalani alleges a lack of action by the union and state governments regarding their representation for including options such as ‘No Religion’ and ‘No Caste’ in various government records.