Telangana: Jolt for BRS in Nalgonda, Khanapur

NALGONDA/ADILABAD: Khanapur municipal chairman A Rajender and vice- chairman Abdul Khaleel, both belonging to the BRS, lost the no-trust vote on Monday.

The municipality has a total of 12 councillors — five each from the Congress and BRS, one from the BJP and one an Independent.

The Congress councillors, who moved the no-confidence motions, defeated the BRS duo with the help of their BJP counterpart and the Independent councillor. Special observer R Kalyani, meanwhile, said that a report will be submitted to the Election Commission. Based on its instructions, the municipal council will meet very soon to elect the new chairman and vice-chairman elections.