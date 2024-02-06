Telangana: Jolt for BRS in Nalgonda, Khanapur

NALGONDA/ADILABAD: Khanapur municipal chairman A Rajender and vice- chairman Abdul Khaleel, both belonging to the BRS, lost the no-trust vote on Monday.
The municipality has a total of 12 councillors — five each from the Congress and BRS, one from the BJP and one an Independent.
The Congress councillors, who moved the no-confidence motions, defeated the BRS duo with the help of their BJP counterpart and the Independent councillor. Special observer R Kalyani, meanwhile, said that a report will be submitted to the Election Commission. Based on its instructions, the municipal council will meet very soon to elect the new chairman and vice-chairman elections.
Burri Srinivas Reddy elected unopposed
Meanwhile, 38th ward councillor Burri Srinivas Reddy of the Congress was unanimously elected as the Nalgonda municipal chairman on Monday. Out of a total of 48 councillors, 45 councillors attended the municipal council meeting. R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also present on the occasion.
It may be mentioned here that on January 8, Srinivas Reddy’s predecessor Mandadi Saidireddy of BRS was defeated in a no-trust vote. Srinivas Reddy has now become the first Congress leader to be elected as a municipal chairman in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.