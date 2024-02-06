Telangana: TS, 1M1B ink pact to hone skills of 10 lakh students

HYDERABAD : The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of Telangana on Monday inked an MoU with the 1M1B Foundation (One Million for One Billion), a UN-accredited non-profit to set up the state’s and India’s first Green Skills Academy in Hyderabad.

The academy will promote the adoption of green skills among college-going youth in the state under the aegis of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

The partnership proposes to train 10 lakh students from over 700 colleges in the state by 2030.

On successful completion of the programme, the students will be offered internships and links to green jobs in the state, with the top 10 students getting an opportunity to showcase their work at the annual 1M1B Youth Summit at the UN in New York.

The MoU was signed by IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and 1M1B director (grassroots) Abhiram Natarajan at the Dr Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said, “Every change begins with an individual or a family, and therefore, green skills must be taught to young minds. We will ensure our full support for 1M1Bso that our youths are well-equipped.”