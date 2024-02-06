Three mowed to death by TSRTC buses in two separate cases

SANGAREDDY / HYDERABAD: A second-year intermediate student, Srikanth, aged 17, lost his life after an RTC bus hit his two-wheeler near Pasthapur under Zaheerabad police station limits on Monday.
Zaheerabad DSP Raghu said that the accident occurred while Srikanth was on his way to college and that the bus driver, travelling from from Zaheerabad to Jharasangam, was speeding and driving recklessly.
The DSP said that the accident took place inspite of speed breakers being installed on the road near the college. The accident happened primarily because of the bus driver’s negligence, he added.
Raghu also noted that speed breakers have been installed at all crossings prone to accidents in the town.
According to the DSP, when the bus collided with the bike, Srikanth was thrown under the wheels of the bus, while his bike toppled onto the left side of the road. Police registered a case and started an investigation. The body of the student was shifted to the Zaheerabad government hospital for a post-mortem examination and was later handed over to his relatives, the DSP added.
In another similar incident, a defence examiner and his wife were killed after an RTC bus, heading towards Bahadurpura, hit a scooter on Sunday afternoon.
The driver of the bike, 55-year-old Md Moinuddin, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital while his wife, 45-year-old Busra Fatima, died on the spot.
According to police, the accident occurred near Nehru Zoological Park at 3 pm. “The bus driver was speeding at the time of the accident,” the police said. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.
Palle Velugu bus overturns
Adilabad: A TSRTC Palle Velugu bus overturned in Talamadugu mandal on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident. Sources said that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Six passengers were present in the bus when it overturned.