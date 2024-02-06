Three mowed to death by TSRTC buses in two separate cases

SANGAREDDY / HYDERABAD: A second-year intermediate student, Srikanth, aged 17, lost his life after an RTC bus hit his two-wheeler near Pasthapur under Zaheerabad police station limits on Monday.

Zaheerabad DSP Raghu said that the accident occurred while Srikanth was on his way to college and that the bus driver, travelling from from Zaheerabad to Jharasangam, was speeding and driving recklessly.

The DSP said that the accident took place inspite of speed breakers being installed on the road near the college. The accident happened primarily because of the bus driver’s negligence, he added.

Raghu also noted that speed breakers have been installed at all crossings prone to accidents in the town.