Bandi optimistic of BJP winning Hyd LS seat too

KARIMNAGAR: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the saffron party’s target in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is to secure all 17 seats in Telangana, including the Hyderabad segment.

Sanjay laid the foundation stone for several works, including road-laying in Divisions 48 and 58 of Karimnagar municipality, to be carried out with the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds.

Later speaking to the media, he said: “Our target is to win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Hindus and other communities in the Old City will be supporting the BJP to help the party bag the Hyderabad seat.”

“The people of Telangana have already decided to support the BJP in the LS polls. Several survey reports are also predicting that the BJP will win more LS seats in Telangana than in the past,” he added.

Sanjay, meanwhile, is set to embark on Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from February 10. He will start the yatra in Medipalli mandal after performing a special puja at the Sri Hanuman Temple in Kondagattu. During the first phase of the yatra, he will be covering 119 km in Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies.

