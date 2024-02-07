KCR vows to expose Congress’ ‘anti-Telangana’ stand

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition BRS has decided to expose the Congress government on irrigation projects by holding a massive public meeting in Nalgonda on February 13.
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with party functionaries at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. He declared that the BRS would go to any extent to protect Telangana’s rightful share of river waters.
He announced that the party would conduct a public meeting on February 13 in Nalgonda to highlight the “anti-Telangana” stand adopted by the Congress government by handing over the irrigation projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).
Stating that the BRS will fight against the anti-farmer attitude and protect the interests of the state, he said: “The BRS spearheaded a movement to achieve Telangana state. If necessary, the BRS will launch another people’s movement to protect the interests of the state,” he said.
The BRS chief alleged that the attitude of the state government on irrigation projects would be detrimental to the interests of the farmers in south Telangana.
Opposing the handing over of common projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar to KRMB, he said that the BRS fought in the past with the slogan — “Maa neellu... maake (we want our water)” and realised it in the separate state.
“The BRS successfully countered the moves of the Union government from time to time and did not agree to hand over the projects to KRMB during 10 years of our rule. But the Congress, lacking knowledge on the subject, handed over the projects,” the former CM said.
“This would have an adverse impact on the erstwhile districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahbubnagar. The state may face drought-like situations in future,” he claimed.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and others were present on the occasion.
Permission must to host meetings: Nalgonda SP
Meanwhile, Nalgonda SP Chandana Deepthi announced that Police Act 30 and 30 (A) are in force in the district for one month to maintain law and order. She said that people or people’s representatives should not organise dharnas, rasta rokos, protests, rallies and public meetings without police permission. She said that stern action will be taken against those who violate the rules.