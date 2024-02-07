KCR vows to expose Congress’ ‘anti-Telangana’ stand

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition BRS has decided to expose the Congress government on irrigation projects by holding a massive public meeting in Nalgonda on February 13.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with party functionaries at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. He declared that the BRS would go to any extent to protect Telangana’s rightful share of river waters.

He announced that the party would conduct a public meeting on February 13 in Nalgonda to highlight the “anti-Telangana” stand adopted by the Congress government by handing over the irrigation projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Stating that the BRS will fight against the anti-farmer attitude and protect the interests of the state, he said: “The BRS spearheaded a movement to achieve Telangana state. If necessary, the BRS will launch another people’s movement to protect the interests of the state,” he said.

The BRS chief alleged that the attitude of the state government on irrigation projects would be detrimental to the interests of the farmers in south Telangana.

Opposing the handing over of common projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar to KRMB, he said that the BRS fought in the past with the slogan — “Maa neellu... maake (we want our water)” and realised it in the separate state.