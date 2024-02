YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The state government on Tuesday appointed Women and Child Welfare department joint director (schemes) KRS Lakshmi Devi as the inquiry officer to investigate the death of two girl students in Bhuvanagiri SC hostel on Saturday. Orders to this effect were issued by Women and Child Welfare secretary Vakati Karuna.

Meanwhile, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district collector Hanumanthu K Jendage issued an order suspending hostel warden R Shailaja. The collector also issued an order appointing special deputy collector Nagalakshmi to probe the incident. Speaking to TNIE, he said that counselling will be conducted for students of eight girls hostels run by the SC Welfare department.

Earlier in the day, Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) directed Vakati Karuna to order a probe into the incident. The minister also directed the officials to complete the inquiry post-haste and take steps to punish those responsible for the deaths of the two students.

Meanwhile, parents are not willing to send their wards back to the hostel following the alleged suicide of the two Class X girl students.

B Kasaiah from Rayagiri said that he will not send his daughter, studying in Class VIII, to the hostel. He also said that most of the other parents share his point of view. “I will send my daughter only if the authorities shift the hostel to another building,” Kasaiah said.