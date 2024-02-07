Telangana govt issues notification to fill 60 posts under Group-I

HYDERABAD: The Finance department accorded permission to fill up 60 more posts under Group-1 through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). These posts are in addition to the recently notified 503 posts. With this the total number of Group-1 posts to be filled by the government touched 563.

“The government hereby accord permission for filling-up of 60 vacancies in various categories under Group-I services, through TSPSC. The TSPSC shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points,qualifications, among other, from the concerned Secretariat departments and Heads of Departments.