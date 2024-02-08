17th century inscription mentioning Kashi Vishwanatha found in Telangana's Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: In a significant discovery, a Telugu-Tamil inscription was discovered in a 20-feet-tall deepastambha near a ruined Lord Shiva temple on the banks of Krishna river in Mudimanikyam in Nalgonda district.

The deepastambha, which dates back to 1635 CE, might have been a geographical indicator for traders and boats passing through the area, as the village boasts of recorded history from early medieval times.

Discovered by members of the Public Research Institute for History, Archaeology & Heritage (PRIHAH), the inscription begins by paying obeisance to lord Kashi Vishwanatha.

The inscription further records the erection of a pillar (tirivilike-kambham) for Kashi Vishwanath by Polinedu, son of Vali Munulayya. The inscription was engraved by Madiraju Narasayya of Yidupulapati.