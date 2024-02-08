Budget session to begin with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address on February 8

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the Budget session, set to commence on Thursday, is likely to generate political heat over contentious issues such as irrigation. The second session of the third Assembly will start with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the joint session of the Legislature on Thursday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will announce the dates for the launch of two schemes: domestic gas refill for Rs 500 and 200 units of free electricity. At the same time, the government will have a debate on the irrigation sector.

BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the first session, due to ill health. However he recently took oath as MLA and is expected to attend the session this time. The BRS is preparing to counter the government. During the debate on the irrigation sector, the BRS members will try to attack the Congress for handing over the common irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board.

The government agenda includes introducing Bills on caste census and other subjects. The government will also take necessary steps to replace ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ on number plates, adopt ‘Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana’ as the state song and modify the state emblem.

Meanwhile, officials have made elaborate arrangements for the session. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday held a meeting with officials and reviewed security and other arrangements for the session. They directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar to appoint an IAS officer to provide replies to the questions raised by members.

Sridhar Babu directed the officials to see that protocol was extended to all ministers and MLAs properly. The Legislative Council meetings will be held in the old Assembly building this time.