Congress goes all out to rebuild in Telangana's Siddipet

SANGAREDDY: Riding on its recent election victory, the Congress has begun making moves to improve its presence in Siddipet, a stronghold of the BRS for many years now.

The Congress has struggled to regain its dominance in the district, but the party has met little success since 1985 — so much so that its candidates have struggled to even retain their deposits in many elections. Now in power in the state, the grand old party aims to rejuvenate its cadre and attract BRS leaders to its fold and thus bolster its chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who defected from the BRS before the recent Assembly elections, is spearheading the Congress endeavour. Hanumanth Rao had joined the Congress after the BRS leadership denied the Medak Assembly ticket to his son Rohit.

This has worked wonders for the Congress in the district where earlier, the party had found it daunting to even organise small events. On Tuesday, Hanumanth Rao reached the district in a huge convoy and the public meeting that followed stretched till late night. The public meeting was well attended by party activists. Addressing the gathering, Hanumanth Rao announced that 26 BRS MLAs were willing to join the Congress. He went on to predict that former minister T Harish Rao would align with the BJP in due course.