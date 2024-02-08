Cops promise impartial probe into death of 2 hostel inmates in Telangana's Bhuvanagiri

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri police on Wednesday said that they would soon complete the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recent suicides of two students – Bhavya and Vaishnavi – in an SC hostel in Bhuvanagiri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Chandra said that the investigation into their deaths would be impartial.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the statements of other students have already been recorded and the investigation is in progress. The police are also looking into allegations that the suicide note found in the room of the two students was forged.

The DCP said that the district-level officials are conducting an internal investigation into the incident. A probe by the Child Protection and Welfare wing is also underway, he informed.

“As it is a sensitive matter, we are unable to make all the details public. I urge people not to spread rumours on social media. The investigation would soon be completed and all the details would be submitted to the court in a sealed cover.”