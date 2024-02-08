Irrigation ENC, Kaleshwaram in-charge handed pink slips

Extension of service

Muralidhar retired from service in June 2013. However, after the formation of Telangana, the BRS government extended his services on a contractual basis, initially till June 2017.

While giving him the second extension in 2017, the government said: “Most irrigation projects are at a critical phase and continuity is of paramount importance.”

Later, the services of Muralidhar were extended till date. Though several ENCs were appointed by the BRS government in the irrigation department, Muralidhar Rao was the ENC general, or the overall in-charge.

Meanwhile, ENC Venkateshwarlu retired as the chief engineer of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in 2019. After retirement, he was promoted to ENC and his service was extended.

However, the Congress government, taking cognisance of the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, especially the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers, is engaging in thorough discussions with officials. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the Medigadda barrage, gave a PowerPoint presentation and pulled up officials during the meeting. He also had discussions with representatives of the contracting company.

‘Burden for govt’

The Congress government is of the view that there was no use in constructing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 90,000 crore. The government believes that paying the interest and principal amount on loans taken for the Kaleshwaram project have become a burden for the government.

Govt issues order

Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja in a GO on Wednesday ordered the termination of the reappointment of “N Venkateswarlu, I/c ENC (Retired), as I/c Engineer-in-Chief, Ramagundam, with immediate effect”. This was done “after careful examination of the V&E Report on Medigadda barrage”, the GO said