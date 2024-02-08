Justice league: Appointments to consumer redressal forum set aside

Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside the appointments of K Kathyayani and Baddipadaga Raji Reddy as members of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions for Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts, respectively.

The court ruled that the appointments, made pursuant to notifications dated August 22, 2022, and GO 28 dated August 16, 2023, were invalid due to procedural discrepancies. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Kondapuram Saritha, challenging the appointments of Kathyayani and Raji Reddy. Saritha contended that the appointments were made without following proper procedures and in violation of Supreme Court directives.

She asserted that she had secured the highest marks, 57.5 out of 100, in the selection process for the vacant posts of members in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. Saritha alleged that the selection process, which included a written test and an oral interview, did not adhere to the qualifications prescribed by the Supreme Court.

Counsel for the petitioner referred to a specific Supreme Court case, “The Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Vs. Dr Mahindra Bhaskar Limaye and others,” where the court directed the government to amend rules regarding the qualifications of members in Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. The Supreme Court mandated that candidates must possess specific qualifications and undergo a selection process consisting of a written test and a viva voce interview.

Counsel argued that the respondents, in this case, had failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions and had appointed individuals who were less meritorious than the petitioner. Responding to the allegations, counsel for the respondents claimed that their clients were more qualified than the petitioner. After considering the arguments, Justice Madhavi Devi concluded that the appointments were indeed in violation of the Supreme Court’s directives and set them aside.