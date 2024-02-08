K Chandrasekhar Rao staging protest out of fear: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his plan to stage a protest in Nalgonda alleging handing over of the projects on the River Krishna to the KRMB, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday questioned the BRS supremo as to what he did in the last 10 years.

He said that KCR wants to stage a protest out of fear as the “guilty are always afraid”.

“What is the need for you to protest when you made tall claims during the last 10 years you were the chief minister? Is it because the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner?” Krishna Rao wondered.

He was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan along with MLAs from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The minister said that KCR is afraid as his party MLAs are trying to join the Congress.

Referring to the previous BRS government, Krishna Rao sought to know why it accepted the proposal of 299 tmcft to Telangana when 68.5% of the Krishna river flows through the state.