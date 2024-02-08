Medaram jatara: 22 shops to get seven-day liquor licence

MULUGU: Excise officials in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts are planning to issue seven-day temporary liquor licence to 22 shops in and around Medaram ahead of the jatara. Additionally, the officials are planning to establish a temporary liquor depot at Tadvai to supply liquor to these shops. These temporary licences will be distributed through the Integrated Tribal Development Agency.

Speaking to TNIE, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu District Prohibition and Excise department superintendent, V Srinivas, said, “Shop owners will be required to pay Rs 9,000 per day, amounting to Rs 63,000 for the seven-day period. These liquor shops will operate in Medaram, Narlapur, and the surrounding villages,” he added.

Srinivas also said that during the previous jatara, the department generated a revenue of Rs 3.61 crore. This year, the officials anticipate Rs 4 crore in revenue from liquor sales during the jatara.

“The department is taking measures to prevent unauthorised liquor sales during the jatara by setting up check posts, deploying 15 mobile teams, and six intelligence teams,” he added.

Offer jaggery, order prasadam via app

Officials on Wednesday informed that devotees who wish to offer ‘bangaram’ (jaggery) to the Sammakka-Saralamma deities can now do so by booking through MeeSeva at ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in and ‘T App Folio’ mobile application. Additionally, devotees can place online orders for Sammakka-Saralamma deities’ jaggery prasadam, which will be delivered between February 21 and 24