Prepare for exams: CM Revanth Reddy to unemployed youths

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon 30 lakh unemployed youths to prepare for competitive examinations, as the state government is making all arrangements for the recruitment of posts.

The chief minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka handed over appointment letters to 441, who got employment in SCCL at the Singareni Job Mela in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Of the 441, 412 were appointed on compassionate grounds. These posts included junior assistants, motor mechanics and others.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said that the government would fill up 15,000 constable jobs in 15 days and also issue notification for filling up of 64 jobs under the Group-1 category.

The chief minister said that he directed the officials to provide 80 per cent jobs in SCCL to local youths. He said that the government would also examine age relaxation in the recruitment of dependent jobs.