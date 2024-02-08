Telangana Aviation Academy, ISRO centre to train drone pilots

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Aviation Academy signed an MoU with ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to provide advanced training for drone pilots.

The aviation academy’s CEO, SN Reddy, and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and ISRO Chairman S Somanath at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, training on drone piloting, drone data management, and data analysis will be provided. A 15-day training course on data analysis, data processing, and mapping will be conducted for NRSC scientists and drone pilots at the academy.

Meanwhile, officials from the aviation academy’s requested Revanth to allocate land to develop an exclusive facility for training drone pilots in Hyderabad.