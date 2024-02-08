Telangana: ECI reviews readiness of SEC for polls

HYDERABAD: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of India Nitesh Kumar Vyas held an elaborate review meeting at the CEO’s office on Wednesday to ascertain the preparedness of its machinery in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He advised the officials to identify the problems they faced during the recently held Assembly polls and work out strategies to overcome them.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj apprised Vyas of the arrangements made so far for the Lok Sabha elections, including the training sessions conducted. Vikas Raj, along with his team, discussed several issues with the Central EC member and sought clarifications on certain issues.

Vyas informed the meeting that the ECI was coming up with updated and consolidated instructions to be followed on the issue of nominations and voting by those on election duty. He also asked the meeting to work out the estimates on the requirement of uniformed forces and also on the budgetary requirements for the General Elections in the State. He also advised clearing the dues of TSLA-23 immediately.

Vyas advised the CEO to strengthen the IT applications and other technology-related systems for optimal use in conducting elections. He advised the officials to be cautious in handling ENCORE App, instead of making revisions later.