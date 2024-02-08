Telangana government to take up aggregate master plan of Musi river development project

HYDERABAD: Following the state government’s decision to engage consultancy services for preparing the simulation model for Hydraulics of Musi River from Osmansagar reservoir downstream point to Outer Ring Road (ORR) East near Gowrelly and from Himayatsagar reservoir downstream point to confluence point at Bapu Ghat under Musi Riverfront Development Project, the focus now shifts to the Aggregate Master Planning of the Musi Riverfront Development Project in Hyderabad.
The government is working on reviving the entire river ecosystem through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The project is expected to rejuvenate and create development across urban landscape along the influence zone of the river, make the river a growth driver for the entire corridor creating new commercial and residential centres; and rejuvenating older heritage areas and markets
Transport and logistics hubs will be built along the river and commercialised to unleash the full potential of the area. Solving complex issues of water management and mobility.
Sources said that the master plan covers the entire stretch of the river and its surrounding influence areas. The planning will be used as the base for identifying locations of landmark architecture, transportation nodes and growth zones. Widespread stakeholder and citizen consultation will help design the entire ecosystem making space for pedestrian zones, hawker bridges, recreation and tourist areas, commercial centre, among others.
The MRDCL has invited Global Expression of Interest (EoI) for consultancy services for aggregate master planning of the MRDP. The scope of work includes:
Blue Master Plan for Musi: Comprehensive management strategies for sustainable water resource use, covering water quality management, ecosystem preservation, flood control and mitigation, long-term monitoring and adaptation.
Market feasibility study: Assessing the viability and potential success of the proposed master plan within the regional setting of Hyderabad. This includes market analysis, demand analysis, economic and financial feasibility and risk analysis.
Land use master plan : Developing an innovative and visually appealing land use master plan aligning with the vision of the Musi Riverfront Development. It aims to enhance the overall environment, promote Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and address ecological considerations
Trunk infrastructure master plan: Outlining essential components and strategies for the efficient and sustainable development of the associated infrastructure such as utility networks (water, sewage, storm water, electricity), transportation networks (roads, bridges, public transit, pathways, walkways, cycle tracks), stormwater management, waterfront access and amenities.
Financial master plan: Formulating a robust financial plan supporting the implementation of the design master plan. This involves budgeting, funding strategies, and financial modeling to ensure the practicality and viability of the proposed development.