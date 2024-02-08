Telangana government to take up aggregate master plan of Musi river development project

HYDERABAD: Following the state government’s decision to engage consultancy services for preparing the simulation model for Hydraulics of Musi River from Osmansagar reservoir downstream point to Outer Ring Road (ORR) East near Gowrelly and from Himayatsagar reservoir downstream point to confluence point at Bapu Ghat under Musi Riverfront Development Project, the focus now shifts to the Aggregate Master Planning of the Musi Riverfront Development Project in Hyderabad.

The government is working on reviving the entire river ecosystem through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The project is expected to rejuvenate and create development across urban landscape along the influence zone of the river, make the river a growth driver for the entire corridor creating new commercial and residential centres; and rejuvenating older heritage areas and markets

Transport and logistics hubs will be built along the river and commercialised to unleash the full potential of the area. Solving complex issues of water management and mobility.

Sources said that the master plan covers the entire stretch of the river and its surrounding influence areas. The planning will be used as the base for identifying locations of landmark architecture, transportation nodes and growth zones. Widespread stakeholder and citizen consultation will help design the entire ecosystem making space for pedestrian zones, hawker bridges, recreation and tourist areas, commercial centre, among others.