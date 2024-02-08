Telangana government will implement two more guarantees shortly: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

HYDERABAD: Addressing the joint session of the State Legislature on Thursday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said. "I am happy to announce that my government will implement two more guarantees very soon. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, LPG cylinders will be supplied to eligible families for Rs 500 only. Similarly, under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 200 units of free domestic power will be given to every eligible household".

The Governor also said the government pledges to implement the guarantees, including the Mahalakshmi Scheme, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam, and Cheyutha. "The promises made will be fulfilled, and we stand committed to the declarations for farmers, youth, SC&ST communities, BC, and Minority communities".

Caste census

The Governor said caste census will be taken up in the state.

"Government has decided to conduct Kulaganana (Caste Survey) by taking up door-to-door household survey with the goal of eliciting the data required to estimate the social, educational, economic, employment and political opportunities for various castes in general and BCs in particular", the Governor said.

Tourism policy

"My Government will come out with a comprehensive Tourism Policy for the promotion and preservation of our architectural wonders, culinary delights, reservoirs, and temples. The Tourism Policy will not only boost the economy but also showcase the true essence of Telangana to the world. I encourage all stakeholders to collaborate in harnessing this tourism potential, ensuring that Telangana becomes a destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty", the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Mall Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to present Budget for 2024-25 in Assembly on Monday. The exact date will be finalises at the Business Advisory Committee meeting ri be held this afternoon.