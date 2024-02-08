Telangana perfect for industrialisation: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the conducive conditions for establishing industries, particularly in the software sector, in the state, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that every household in villages across Telangana has a software engineer.
Speaking at Teleperformance’s Global Business Services summit in the city, the minister stressed that Hyderabad was the optimal city for industry setup.
Sridhar Babu also highlighted the state government’s commitment to implementing a flexible investment policy, positioning Hyderabad as an ideal hub for industries.
He pointed out that Telangana’s geopolitical stability, devoid of seismic risks and other natural calamities, makes it an attractive destination for potential investors.
Reflecting on the contributions of previous Congress governments, Sridhar Babu acknowledged the foundational role played by former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in nurturing the IT sector during the 1990s. He commended the sector’s impressive growth rate, urging Daniel Julian, the founder of Teleperformance’s Global Business Services, to consider investing in Hyderabad.
The minister highlighted key resources such as a skilled workforce, favourable environmental conditions, and robust infrastructure as compelling reasons to choose the city for business endeavours.
The minister also pointed out that Telangana boasts 165 engineering colleges and said that the government plans to establish skill development centres in the state. Sridhar Babu also announced the state government’s intention to organise a global summit on artificial intelligence in June, showcasing Telangana’s commitment to fostering advancements in the technology sector. He also said that the state government will conduct a global summit on artificial intelligence next June.