Telangana perfect for industrialisation: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the conducive conditions for establishing industries, particularly in the software sector, in the state, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that every household in villages across Telangana has a software engineer.

Speaking at Teleperformance’s Global Business Services summit in the city, the minister stressed that Hyderabad was the optimal city for industry setup.

Sridhar Babu also highlighted the state government’s commitment to implementing a flexible investment policy, positioning Hyderabad as an ideal hub for industries.

He pointed out that Telangana’s geopolitical stability, devoid of seismic risks and other natural calamities, makes it an attractive destination for potential investors.