Telangana plans help desk for natives living abroad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to announce that a help desk will be set up to address the issues of people hailing from Telangana in foreign countries. This initiative comes after a man from Hyderabad studying in Chicago, located in the Illinois state of the US, was attacked by three armed unidentified robbers.

The post from the Chief Minister’s Office’s account read, “Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazahir Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there. My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the US, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana — wherever on earth you are — the Congress government is there for you.”

According to local reports, Mazahir was attacked by three unidentified men near his house in Chicago, during which he suffered several cuts and bruises on the head, face and ribs. The police have launched a hunt to nab the offenders.

Meanwhile, Syeda Ruquliya Fatima Rizvi, Mazahir’s wife, is restless over the absence of any response from the Ministry of External Affairs. Talking to TNIE, she said, “This incident has really disturbed me and our families. It is only causing us restlessness while my husband on the other side of the world is suffering from severe trauma. I have still received no response from the ministry. Today (Wednesday), Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali paid a visit to our house and consoled us while Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called. We are still trying to get a response from the government for the help I sought for me to go to Chicago and help my husband till the recovery.”